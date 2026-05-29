Russians strike school in Kharkiv region: building and bus damaged. PHOTOS

The enemy continues to terrorise the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Once again, children have been targeted – a school has been attacked.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the occupiers struck one of the schools in the Derhachi district.

The attack damaged the ground floor of the building, the façade and a school bus.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Kharkiv region this morning: one woman killed and others injured

Underground school

It is reported that all children are in the underground school during lessons.



"The strike did not affect the teaching process; the underground space was not damaged in any way. There were no casualties," added Synyegubov.

Read more: Ruscists attacked Kharkiv region this morning: one woman killed and others injured

Consequences of the strike







