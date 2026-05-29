Russians strike school in Kharkiv region: building and bus damaged. PHOTOS
The enemy continues to terrorise the civilian population of the Kharkiv region. Once again, children have been targeted – a school has been attacked.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
As noted, the occupiers struck one of the schools in the Derhachi district.
The attack damaged the ground floor of the building, the façade and a school bus.
Underground school
It is reported that all children are in the underground school during lessons.
"The strike did not affect the teaching process; the underground space was not damaged in any way. There were no casualties," added Synyegubov.
Consequences of the strike
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