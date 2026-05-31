82% of Kyiv residents consider capital comfortable place to live –– poll. INFOGRAPHICS
The vast majority of the capital’s residents are satisfied with the living conditions in their city. 82% of Kyiv residents consider Kyiv to be a comfortable place to live overall.
This is according to a survey by the sociological group "Rating" ahead of Kyiv Day, reports Censor.NET.
How Kyiv is rated
"82% of Kyiv residents consider Kyiv to be generally a comfortable place to live. Compared to the results of a survey conducted in August 2021, the proportion of Kyiv residents who consider the capital a comfortable place to live has increased slightly (from 75% to 82%)," the "Rating" group stated.
In addition, the overwhelming majority of respondents — 87% — said they are proud to be residents of Kyiv.
What Kyiv residents are most proud of:
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the city’s rich history and cultural heritage – 62%;
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the large number of parks and green spaces –– 56%;
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the capital’s vibrant cultural life –– 46%;
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the wide range of opportunities for career development and self-fulfilment –– 41%.
Methodology
The survey was conducted from 22 to 27 May 2026 using face-to-face interviews. A total of 1,200 respondents – residents of Kyiv aged 18 and over – were interviewed. The sample is representative in terms of age and gender. The margin of error is no more than 2.8%.
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