82% of Kyiv residents consider capital comfortable place to live –– poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The vast majority of the capital’s residents are satisfied with the living conditions in their city. 82% of Kyiv residents consider Kyiv to be a comfortable place to live overall.

This is according to a survey by the sociological group "Rating" ahead of Kyiv Day, reports Censor.NET.

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How Kyiv is rated

"82% of Kyiv residents consider Kyiv to be generally a comfortable place to live. Compared to the results of a survey conducted in August 2021, the proportion of Kyiv residents who consider the capital a comfortable place to live has increased slightly (from 75% to 82%)," the "Rating" group stated.

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In addition, the overwhelming majority of respondents — 87% — said they are proud to be residents of Kyiv.

What Kyiv residents are most proud of:

the city’s rich history and cultural heritage – 62%;

the large number of parks and green spaces –– 56%;

the capital’s vibrant cultural life –– 46%;

the wide range of opportunities for career development and self-fulfilment –– 41%.

Methodology

The survey was conducted from 22 to 27 May 2026 using face-to-face interviews. A total of 1,200 respondents – residents of Kyiv aged 18 and over – were interviewed. The sample is representative in terms of age and gender. The margin of error is no more than 2.8%.

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