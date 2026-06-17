In Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, bomb disposal experts recovered warhead from downed ’Geran-2’ drone. PHOTOS
In the Desnianskyi district of the capital, police bomb disposal experts have recovered the warhead from a Russian ‘Geran-2’ drone, which was shot down during the latest air strike on Kyiv on 15 June.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.
"In the Desnianskyi district of the capital, police bomb disposal experts have recovered the warhead from an enemy ‘Geran-2’ drone, which was shot down during the latest attack on Kyiv," the statement reads.
Experts rendered the munition safe and seized it for subsequent destruction.
Remember
- If you see a suspicious object – do not approach it and do not touch it.
- Report it immediately by calling 101, 102 or 112.
It was previously reported that on 15 June, police seized a ‘Geran-2’ warhead by the roadside in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.
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