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In Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, bomb disposal experts recovered warhead from downed ’Geran-2’ drone. PHOTOS

In the Desnianskyi district of the capital, police bomb disposal experts have recovered the warhead from a Russian ‘Geran-2’ drone, which was shot down during the latest air strike on Kyiv on 15 June.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv.

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"In the Desnianskyi district of the capital, police bomb disposal experts have recovered the warhead from an enemy ‘Geran-2’ drone, which was shot down during the latest attack on Kyiv," the statement reads.

Experts rendered the munition safe and seized it for subsequent destruction.

Read more: Support for Ukraine will be main topic at G7 summit, - Meloni

In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, bomb disposal experts recovered the warhead from a downed drone "Герань-2"
In the Desnianskyi district of Kyiv, bomb disposal experts recovered the warhead from a downed drone "Герань-2"

Remember

  • If you see a suspicious object – do not approach it and do not touch it.
  • Report it immediately by calling 101, 102 or 112.

It was previously reported that on 15 June, police seized a ‘Geran-2’ warhead by the roadside in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv.

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