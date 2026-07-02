URCS humanitarian warehouse destroyed as result of massive attack on Kyiv: damages exceed UAH 79 million. VIDEO+PHOTOS

As a result of a massive attack on Kyiv on the night of July 2, the Ukrainian Red Cross humanitarian warehouse was destroyed, and 320,000 units of humanitarian cargo and equipment worth over UAH 79 million were lost.

This is reported on the organization's Facebook page, Censor.NET reports.

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What was destroyed?

It is noted that at the time of the Russian attack on the capital, the rented warehouse contained humanitarian cargo necessary for emergency response to the consequences of emergencies, ensuring the work of medical institutions, and providing vital assistance to hundreds of thousands of people from the most vulnerable categories of the population. Namely, critical equipment, including generators, heat pumps, medical equipment (medical stretchers, defibrillators, ultrasound diagnostic devices, patient monitors), etc.

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A significant part of these cargoes was delivered to Ukraine through the European Civil Protection Mechanism to strengthen the country's preparedness for emergencies.

Strategic reserve of humanitarian aid

In addition, among the destroyed stocks was a strategic reserve of humanitarian aid formed for emergency response to the consequences of shelling, fires, evacuations, and other crisis situations.

It included blankets, bedding sets, hygiene kits, tarpaulins, film for emergency covering of damaged windows, sleeping kits, and other essential goods used to help people in the first hours after emergency events.

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The destroyed warehouse was one of the key logistics centers of the Ukrainian Red Cross. It was from here that the implementation of humanitarian projects aimed at supporting the population was ensured.

Vehicle damaged

Also, as a result of the strike, a cargo vehicle used for delivering humanitarian aid was damaged.

"The destruction of the warehouse caused not only significant material damage. This is a blow to the humanitarian infrastructure, on the work of which timely assistance to thousands of people affected by the war depends," the URCS emphasized.

Read more: European Commissioner Kos on Russia’s strike on Ukraine: Our condemnation must be accompanied by strong support

The consequences of the attack on the warehouse

















