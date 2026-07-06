Selling weapons by lorries: Three military personnel attempted to steal over tonne of explosives, – SBI. PHOTOS

Three military personnel have been notified that they are under suspicion of attempting to sell a large arsenal of weapons and explosives.

This was reported by the State Bureau of Investigation’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

The scheme was uncovered whilst still in the preparatory stages and was stopped in time. The suspects were arrested whilst loading the weapons onto a lorry.

"During the arrest, over 700 rounds of ammunition, approximately 1.2 tonnes of plastic explosive and four anti-tank weapons were seized. The total value of the seized items exceeds 2 million hryvnias.

Furthermore, as part of the pre-trial investigation, another instance of arms trafficking has been documented," the statement reads.

See more: 549 drones found at home: A soldier selling weapons exposed in Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Three military personnel have now been served with notices of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unlawful handling of ammunition and explosive substances, committed by a group of persons acting in collusion).

Pre-trial measures have been imposed on them: two are being held in custody with the possibility of bail, whilst the third is under round-the-clock house arrest.

The investigation is ongoing. The State Bureau of Investigation is establishing the origin of the seized weapons and identifying other individuals who may be involved in their illegal circulation.

See more: Illegal arms supply channel blocked and its organisers exposed, - National Police. VIDEO+PHOTOS





