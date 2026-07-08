Enemy struck factory in Zaporizhzhia with guided air bomb: man was injured and there is damage. PHOTO
On the night of Tuesday, 7 July 2026, Russian forces carried out air strikes on Zaporizhzhia. One person was injured as a result of the enemy attack on the city.
This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Initial details
It is reported that a Russian guided aerial bomb destroyed the premises of one of the food industry enterprises.
"A 43-year-old employee was injured. He is receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.
Consequences
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