Enemy struck factory in Zaporizhzhia with guided air bomb: man was injured and there is damage. PHOTO

On the night of Tuesday, 7 July 2026, Russian forces carried out air strikes on Zaporizhzhia. One person was injured as a result of the enemy attack on the city.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

It is reported that a Russian guided aerial bomb destroyed the premises of one of the food industry enterprises.

"A 43-year-old employee was injured. He is receiving all necessary medical care," the statement said.

See more: Russian forces struck high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia: fire broke out. PHOTOS

Consequences

Watch more: Enemy strike on Zaporizhzhia: one person killed, 14 injured – RMA (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS