15 people injured, including teenager, in repeated Russian strike on Sloviansk. PHOTO

Russian forces struck Sloviansk in the Donetsk region for the second time today, wounding people.

Vadym Filashkin, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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What is known

"Today, Sloviansk was targeted by Russian aircraft twice. Civilians were once again caught in the strikes—people who were at home, going about their business or spending time with their loved ones," the statement said.

Five people were initially reported wounded in the attack, including a 15-year-old boy.

The Regional Military Administration stressed that Russia is seeking to make every hour of ordinary life dangerous and intimidate residents of the Donetsk region.

See more: Zelenskyy discusses defence of Sloviansk, Kostiantynivka and Druzhkivka with Nikoliuk. PHOTO

Updated information

As of 6:00 p.m., the number of people wounded in the evening strike on Sloviansk had risen to 12.

As of 7:00 p.m., Filashkin reported that the number of people wounded in the evening shelling of Sloviansk had risen to 15.

Eleven apartment blocks, two cafés, a pharmacy, a shop and a printing house were reportedly damaged.

All those affected are receiving the necessary medical assistance.

Background

It was previously reported that Russian occupiers dropped two aerial bombs on Sloviansk, killing five people and wounding nine others.

See more: Russia attacked Donetsk and Kharkiv regions: there are fatalities and dozens of casualties, with widespread destruction. PHOTOS