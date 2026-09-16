’Paper’ FPV drones worth over 47 million hryvnias: former military unit commander and his accomplices are to stand trial. PHOTOS

The pre-trial investigation has been completed and an indictment has been filed against members of a criminal organisation accused of embezzling over 47 million hryvnias of public funds allocated for the purchase of FPV drones and optical equipment for a military unit.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the organisation was set up in 2024 by the then commander of the military unit. He recruited three military personnel, who were responsible for planning procurements, accepting goods and processing documents, as well as a civilian – the ultimate owner of the shell companies through which dealings with suppliers were conducted.

See more: Overpayment of 25 million hryvnias for purchase of timber for military: deputy commander of unit in Chernihiv region to stand trial, - SBI. PHOTO

Between April and December 2024, they concluded 37 contracts for the supply of FPV drones and optical equipment.

However, the drones, for which tens of millions of hryvnias had been paid, were never actually delivered to the military unit, and some of the sights were replaced with significantly cheaper alternatives.

At the same time, official documents stated that the contracts had been fulfilled and the equipment received. It was on the basis of these documents that budget funds were transferred to the suppliers. According to the investigation, the actual absence of the equipment or its failure to meet the stated specifications was concealed by entering false information into the official documentation.

The losses to the state budget exceeded 47 million hryvnias.

Read more: Over 47 million hryvnias for "paper" FPV drones: criminal organisation exposed in Donetsk region, - Office of Prosecutor General. PHOTOS

What are the consequences?

The former commander and other participants are accused of forming and participating in a criminal organisation, misappropriation of property on a particularly large scale under martial law, and forgery in the course of official duties.

The defendants’ actions have been classified as:

Part 3 of Article 255 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely the establishment of, leadership of, or participation in a criminal organisation, committed by a public official by abusing their official position;

Part 3 of Article 27 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely the misappropriation of another person’s property through the abuse by a public official of their official position, committed repeatedly, under martial law, on a particularly large scale, and by an organised group;

Part 4 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely the inclusion of knowingly false information in official documents, committed as part of a criminal organisation.

See more: He stole drones and robotic systems from his unit to sell: National Guardsman detained in Kharkiv. PHOTOS

It is reported that, if found guilty, they face up to 15 years’ imprisonment, with disqualification from holding certain positions or engaging in certain activities for a period of up to three years, and with confiscation of property.