Battle in Mariupol: Azovstal defenders destroy 8 occupiers. VIDEO

The commander of the volunteer battalion of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine "Lugansk-1", ex-People's Deputy Artem Vitko published a fragment of the evening battle of the defenders of "Azovstal" with the Russian occupiers.

According to Censor.NET, a fragment of the battle was recorded on the record with the help of a UAV, the result of which was eight racists were killed.

"Despite the enemy's constant use of aircraft, naval and artillery, tanks and other weapons, lack of ammunition and a large number of wounded - our defenders continue to destroy the enemy," Vitko wrote in a comment to the video.

