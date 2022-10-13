ENG
At school in occupied Simferopol, teenager wearing jacket with inscription "Russia" stabbed classmate several times. VIDEO

At a school in occupied Simferopol, a teenager wearing a jacket with the inscription "Russia" and the coat of arms of the Russian Federation stabbed a classmate in the face several times.

As Censor.NET reports, the incident that happened at school #21 was caught by the school's surveillance cameras. Wounded in intensive care. Both students are ninth graders.

