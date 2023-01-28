I would like to especially honor our units defending Donetsk region, - Zelensky. VIDEO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky made his traditional address to Ukrainians on an evening of January 28.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was posted in Zelensky's official Facebook page.

The Ukrainian President noted: "I am grateful to everyone in the world - politicians, public figures, journalists and ordinary people - who insist with us that there can be no taboos in the supply of weapons to protect against Russian terror.

We will do everything to ensure that our partners open this vital supply - the supply of ATACMS and other similar weapons.

Because it is necessary to protect lives.

I thank everyone who helps us to strengthen sanctions against Russia! To all the investigators who expose the ways the terrorist state uses to circumvent sanctions!

I am grateful to each and every person who is eliminating the consequences of Russian shelling and rescuing the wounded!

And, of course, I thank each of our soldiers at the front who are defending our positions and destroying the occupiers!

Today I would like to recognize the units that are most effectively defending Donetsk region.

The 21st separate battalion of the 56th separate motorized infantry brigade - thank you for your resilience and repulsion of Russian assaults!

The soldiers of the 26th and 55th separate artillery brigades - thank you for your accuracy!

92nd separate mechanized brigade - thank you guys!

Thank you to everyone who gives Ukraine the best results every day and every night! And we will respond to every Russian attack without any hesitation."

