Destruction of enemy tank and infantry fighting vehicle in Lyman sector. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 60th Separate Mechanized Brigade destroyed an enemy tank and an infantry fighting vehicle in the Lyman sector using kamikaze drones.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

"Destruction of an enemy tank and an infantry fighting vehicle in the Lyman direction by a unit of the RUBpAK VIDAR 60th Brigade," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Unsuccessful attack by occupiers in Kupyansk forest: "The tank has been torn apart! The cassettes are coming out! Did everyone run away? F#cking panadol!". VIDEO