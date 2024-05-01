Almost 10 million hryvnias were embezzled during repair of roads in capital. General director of "Kyivavtodor" Fedorenko received suspicion. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Police served the group members with a notice of suspicion. According to the investigation, the group embezzled UAH 10 million from road repairs in the capital.

This was reported by the Department of Strategic Investigations of the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

They said that in 2022-2023, the utility corporation signed contracts with a number of commercial entities for road repairs worth more than UAH 185 million.

Read: HACC arrests ex-head of SSU's logistics department for 60 days with bail set at UAH 3m

At the same time, they signed certificates with fictitious data on the volume, cost, and quality of work. Based on these documents, funds were transferred from the budget.

"According to the results of expert studies, the contractors received almost UAH 10 million without any grounds, causing damage to the local budget," the statement said.

Also read: Ex-executives of SSU economic unit exposed on embezzlement of over UAH 26 million on fuel procurement Photo report

The general director of the municipal road maintenance corporation and four officials of contracting organizations were served with a notice of suspicion. Their actions were classified under Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code (misappropriation, embezzlement, or seizure of property through abuse of office). The penalty under this article is up to 12 years in prison.

As you know, Kyivavtodor is headed by Oleksandr Fedorenko.







