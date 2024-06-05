Slovak PM Fico records first video message after assassination attempt. VIDEO

Today, on 5 June, the Prime Minister of Slovakia, who was assassinated on 15 May, published his first video message since the attack.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

In the video, the prime minister says that he was shot by a "Slovak opposition activist" and that he is currently undergoing home treatment.

"If everything goes according to plan, I can gradually return to work in late June or early July," Fico said.

In addition, he stated that he wanted to 'forgive' the shooter and 'has no hatred for the person who shot'. He promised that he would not sue him or demand compensation from him.

"I forgive him, let him sort out in his own mind what he did and why he did it. After all, it is obvious that he was only a messenger of evil, which the politically unsuccessful and frustrated opposition unleashed to an unmanageable scale," Fico concluded.

The attempted murder of Fico

On 15 May 2024, an assassination attempt was made in Slovakia against Prime Minister Robert Fico. The shooter was immediately detained.

Later it became known that the detainee was a local writer, Yurai Tsintula.

As of the morning of 16 May, the media reported that Fico had undergone surgery and his life was no longer in danger.

The attacker was later charged and faces life imprisonment.