Fico’s recovery will take at least few weeks - Slovak Defense Minister Kaliniak

On May 19, Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kaliniak said that the recovery of the country’s Prime Minister Robert Fico after the assassination attempt on him on May 15 will take at least several weeks.

Kaliniak confirmed that there are no plans to transport the prime minister to Bratislava in the near future, and he remains under the supervision of doctors at the hospital in Banska Bystrica.

"In our opinion, the prime minister is physically strong enough to believe in his quick recovery, although we can expect it to be at least a few weeks away," Kaliniak said.

The minister also announced that from Monday he will no longer inform the public about Fico's state of health, but the hospital in Banska Bystrica will publish regular statements.

Doctors are expected to release new information around noon local time each day.

According to the deputy director of the hospital, Milan Urbani, based on today's morning consultation, doctors can state that the prime minister's life is currently out of danger.

"However, his condition is still very serious and he needs a long time and rest to recover. We believe that everything will go in a good direction," he noted.

Attempt on Fico

On May 15, 2024, an attempt was made on Prime Minister Robert Fico in Slovakia. The shooter was immediately detained.

Later it became known that the detainee is the local writer Yurai Tsintula.

As of the morning of May 16, the mass media reported that Fico had been operated on and his life was no longer in danger.

The assailant was later charged and faces life in prison.