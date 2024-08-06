NATO shows training of Ukrainian pilots on F-16 in Denmark. VIDEO

NATO showed footage of Ukrainian pilots training on F-16 fighter jets, which have recently joined the Ukrainian military aviation fleet.

The corresponding video was published on Tuesday, 6 August, by the press service of the North Atlantic Alliance, Censor.NET reports.

The video shows the training of Ukrainian Armed Forces pilots on F-16 fighter jets in Denmark.

One of the pilots said that flying an F-16 is very interesting, although he also does not consider Soviet MiGs "too boring".

"However, the F-16 is definitely more adaptive, it moves very easily," says the pilot.

In his turn, Major General Jan Dam of the Danish Air Force noted that although the F-16 is a relatively old model, it has been upgraded several times.

"It is now a very modern aircraft, comparable to the best Western fighters," he said.

The Alliance's press service recalled that F-16 fighters are being provided to Ukraine by Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium and Norway.

F-16 in Ukraine

On 31 July, Bloomberg reported that Ukraine had received the first delivery of F-16 fighter jets promised by the allies.

On Sunday, 4 August, Air Force Day, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the F-16 is already in Ukraine.

Earlier, "Militarnyi" portal wrote that the F-16 multi-role fighters received by Ukraine from the allies are equipped with missile early warning systems.

