SSU publishes intercepted conversations in case of bribery of Deputy Energy Minister Heilo: "Half mil should be taken and that’s it". AUDIO

The SSU has published intercepted conversations of the persons involved in the corruption scheme, in the organization of which Deputy Minister of Energy of Ukraine Oleksandr Heilo is suspected of organizing.

In the published audio recordings, the offenders discuss:

which parts will receive the bribe

mechanism of bribe transfer

distribution of bribes among themselves

According to the case, in exchange for a $500,000 bribe, the official, using his powers, promised the heads of state-owned enterprises in the Lviv-Volyn coal basin to freely transfer mining equipment from mines in the frontline region of Donetsk region.

This is unique and scarce equipment from a state-owned coal company located in the most intense area of the eastern front, Pokrovsk.

The case of Deputy Energy Minister Heilo

On 12 August, it was reported that Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo was detained for taking a $500,000 bribe.

Later, the Cabinet of Ministers dismissed him from the post of deputy minister.

The press service of the Ministry of Energy said that Heilo was exposed with the assistance of the minister.

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested Serhii Pylypchuk, an authorised person of Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo. His bail was set at UAH 65 million. According to the investigation, money was transferred through Pylypchuk.

On 12 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Deputy Energy Minister Oleksandr Heilo, who was detained on bribery, in custody until 8 October with the right to post bail of UAH 25 million.

On 13 August, the High Anti-Corruption Court imposed pre-trial restraints on two more defendants in the case of a $500,000 bribe to Deputy Energy Minister Heilo. One suspect was imposed a round-the-clock house arrest, and the other was held in custody with an alternative of bail in the amount of UAH 7 million.