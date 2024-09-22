During week, enemy used more than 900 guided aerial bombs, about 400 "Shaheds", almost 30 missiles of various types - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

From 16 to 22 September, Russian invaders attacked the territory of Ukraine with more than 900 guided aerial bombs.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Last night, Russia struck again in Kharkiv - with airstrikes on an ordinary residential building. As a result of the shelling, 21 people were injured. Among them are an eight-year-old child and two teenagers aged 17. 60 residents of the building were evacuated. Everyone is being provided with the necessary assistance," the statement said.

Zelensky stressed that Ukraine needs to strengthen its capabilities to further protect lives and security.

"Ukraine needs a full-fledged long-haul service. We are convincing our partners and will continue to talk about this next week," Zelenskyy said.

Since the beginning of August, Russian occupiers have been using new aerial bombs with a longer range and higher speed to strike the Sumy region.

