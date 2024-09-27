Conflict between top NBU official Poliarush and Belarusian volunteer Tratsevsky occurs in Kyiv. VIDEO

Belarusian volunteer Andrei Tratsevsky (Bezsmertny) said that Pavel Poliarush, head of the National Bank's Department for Work with Troubled Assets, had threatened him.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

"A drunk man jumped in front of me on the road, blocked the traffic, started fighting, said he would shoot me in the legs with his 'award' (a weapon of honour - Ed.)," he said.

Poliarus said this was "absolutely not true".

Andriy Tratsevsky

Tratsevsky said that the NBU employee refused to take a breathalyser test and called an ambulance.

One of the videos shows Poliarush with a broken eyebrow and broken glasses. The volunteer commented on this as follows: "We saw that you were hitting the steering wheel (your face - Ed.)".

Watch more: Conflict arose between TCR employee and civilians in Dnipro: Woman insults defenders and patriots. VIDEO

According to the soldier, Poliarush allegedly said that he would "buy everyone". He also told law enforcement officers that "all Belarusian volunteers will either go back to Belarus or kneel in Pokrovsk".

Pavlo Polarush

The UP media outlet contacted the police, who confirmed the fact of a conflict between the two men in a car park in the Darnytskyi district on 26 September at around 22.00.

"Law enforcement officers reported that the Lexus was driven by a drunken man. As a result of the inspection, they seized a weapon from him. According to police, after threats, another man hit the Lexus driver and sprayed him with a gas canister.

The conflicting parties filed complaints against each other. The police also opened criminal proceedings under Article 129 of the Criminal Code "Threat of murder", the newspaper notes.

The NBU's website states that Pavlo Poliarush has been the head of the National Bank of Ukraine's troubled assets department since 18 April 2023.

The media also reported that Poliarush is related to the Deputy Head of the Presidential Office, Iryna Mudra.

Watch more: Beating of "Kraken" volunteer Dmytro Pavlov (Son) by bodyguards of People’s Deputy Tyshchenko in Dnipro: full version of conflict. VIDEO