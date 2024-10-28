Launching of heavy anti-tank missile TOW by American "Bradley" IFV in battle with Russian occupiers. VIDEO

A fragment of the combat work of the Ukrainian crew of the American Bradley infantry fighting vehicle in a battle with the Russian occupiers has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows the launch of a heavy anti-tank missile TOW.

"The US Bradley infantry fighting vehicle shows its effectiveness in combat by combining the power of the Bushmaster automatic cannon and TOW anti-tank missiles. This GoPro video shows the moment a heavy TOW anti-tank missile is launched to destroy armoured vehicles. These systems work separately, but together they make the Bradley an excellent and versatile combat vehicle," the author of the publication notes in his commentary.

The BGM-71 TOW is an American heavy anti-tank guided missile developed by "Hughes Aircraft" and adopted by the US Army in 1970. The missile is guided by an operator, semi-automatic, and is controlled via a wired connection (the latest modification is radio). It is one of the most widely used ATGMs in the world.

It is in service with the US Army and the Marine Corps, the main anti-tank guided weapon of the US Armed Forces, a number of European countries, Israel and other states. The ATGM can be used with a portable launcher and on a mobile platform: various vehicles and armoured vehicles - M1046 HMMWV, "Bradley" IFV, specialised self-propelled launcher M901 ITV, as well as helicopters - American AN-1 "Cobra", British AN-1 "Lynx", etc.

