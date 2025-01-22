Zelenskyy met with Aliyev: It is important to put pressure on Russia to force it to tell truth. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

He said this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"I once again expressed my condolences over the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane and the loss of life. The evidence from the crash site is clear, and it is important to put pressure on Russia to tell the truth.



We also discussed bilateral relations and their development in the future: increasing trade between the two countries in the future, cooperation in the energy sector," the statement said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine appreciates all the help from Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash in Kazakhstan

On 25 December, an Embraer plane en route from Baku to Grozny, Russia, crashed near the Kazakh city of Aktau.

38 people were killed in the downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane. According to one version in the media, the plane could have been hit by air defence systems over the territory of the Russian Federation.

According to media reports, a Russian surface-to-air missile caused the crash of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane in Aktau.

The head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, said that the Azerbaijan Airlines plane was shot down by the Russian Pantsir-S1 air defence system.

Azerbaijan expects Russia to officially recognise the downing of the passenger plane, Reuters reports.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov refused to comment on the information about Russia's involvement in the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane in Kazakhstan.

On 29 December, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that an Azerbaijan Airlines plane had crashed in Kazakhstan as a result of shelling from the ground over Russian territory.

During a telephone conversation with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which they discussed the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines passenger plane, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin apologised for the fact that "the tragic incident occurred in Russian airspace".

Later , Putin called Aliyev again to continue discussing the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines plane.

