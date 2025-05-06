Woman verbally attacked veteran for being served out of turn at bank in Lviv: "Muscovites didn’t beat you enough there! Your arms and legs are intact!". VIDEO

In Lviv, a bank customer hurled insults at a veteran who volunteered to be served out of turn, as required by law. She was first outraged that he "has arms and legs", so he allegedly cannot call himself a veteran, and then she involved her husband in the argument.

Roman Yavorskyi, a soldier, spoke about the conflict in a social network, Censor.NET reports.

He said he had come to the bank branch to apply for a disability card.

"There's a queue in the hall, a fuss. Two managers are working. One has a queue, the other is working with documents. It was a familiar picture, there were waiting, indifference, nerves everywhere. I approached a bank employee, politely explained who I was and what I came for. I asked if I had the right to be served out of turn, as provided by law. She was sympathetic and led me to the manager, to whom there was no queue.

And then I heard one woman in the queue start to get indignant, saying that they were letting me in without a queue. I explained to her that I was a combatant and was applying for a disability. The bank employee also said that everything was legal... And she said to my face, you're not a veteran, your arms and legs are intact, so what kind of veteran are you," the soldier shares his details.

"And you, woman, how do you know what I went through? What have I seen? How many times have I been one step away from mortal danger? But the most painful thing is not her scream. The worst thing was the looks on the side. People looked at me as if I had stolen something. And then it got worse. A verbal torrent of insults, like a bucket of slop: she reminded both me and my mother that she was a fool to raise such a son, saying that I belonged on Kulparkivska Street, and even that "Muscovites didn't beat you enough there," he adds.

Yavorskyi regrets that he also snapped and told her everything he was thinking, but he should have held back his emotions.

"Eventually, she left. And I continued to answer the manager's questions, trying to calm down. I kept hearing her words in my head that her son was also serving. But how can a mother whose son is serving wish another soldier to be killed by Muscovites? And for what reason? For a place in the queue. I can't believe it!" the veteran writes.

But, according to him, it did not end there.

"The Muscovite lover is back. This time with her husband. And they both started shouting at me, calling me a liar. They said that I was not at the front, that I was making everything up. I saw that I had to hold the line, so I took out my phone and switched on the camera. Let there be a record. Let people see how they "thank" those who, as they say, defended their peace. I have no words. There is only pain. Bitterness. And shame. For such people. What did we fight for? For such an attitude? To be humiliated when we can barely stand on our feet?" he is indignant.

Yavorskyi also noted that he had a serious diagnosis of occlusion of the right internal carotid artery. Even during his service, he was constantly plagued by headaches.

"It was possible to operate, but now it's too late... Before the war I had a business, I was a wealthy man, I went to the front at the call of my soul, lost my health and what now? To get that damned disability I have to go through three hells of human insults and neglect. There are no words. Only bitterness and shame for such people. That's why I'm sharing the video, I don't know if they are Lviv residents or visitors, but such people need to be known by their faces," he sums up.