2 534 11
Separate Presidential Brigade fighters shoot down seven aerial targets in sky over Kyiv during night: "I see it! Engaging!". VIDEO
A video showing fragments of combat operations by mobile fire teams from the Separate Presidential Brigade has been published online.
According to Censor.NET, the footage captures the destruction of seven aerial targets in the sky over Kyiv last night.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password