Separate Presidential Brigade fighters shoot down seven aerial targets in sky over Kyiv during night: "I see it! Engaging!". VIDEO

A video showing fragments of combat operations by mobile fire teams from the Separate Presidential Brigade has been published online.

According to Censor.NET, the footage captures the destruction of seven aerial targets in the sky over Kyiv last night.

