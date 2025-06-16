Orbán party MP scares Hungarians with Ukraine’s accession to EU: Weapons, drugs, human trafficking, extremism and genetically modified products. This is nail in Hungary’s coffin. VIDEO
Alexandra Szentkirályi, a member of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's "Fidesz" party, recorded a video in which she intimidates Hungarians with the consequences of Ukraine's accession to the European Union.
According to Censor.NET, Szentkirályi recorded the"horrific" speech against the backdrop of a car with a man tied up in the trunk.
According to the MP, after Ukraine's accession to the EU, Hungary will be "overwhelmed" by weapons, drugs, human trafficking, extremism and genetically modified foods.
