Ballistic missile went so deep into Kyiv house that it collapsed concrete slabs in basement - Interior Ministry. VIDEO
A Russian ballistic missile has collapsed the concrete slabs in the basement of a house.
This was reported by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET informs.
"The ballistic missile, which completely destroyed one of the entrances to the capital's high-rise building, went so deep that it collapsed the concrete slabs in the basement," the statement said.
Currently, all services are working in an emergency mode to clear the rubble as quickly as possible.
Russian attack on Kyiv
On the night of 17 June 2025, Russian occupiers launched a massive attack on Kyiv with drones and missiles of various types.
As a result of the hostile shelling, 15 people were killed and over 100 injured.
