Parliamentarians from various countries walked out of speech by Matviyenko, who is under sanctions. VIDEO

Participants of the World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments in Geneva left the hall during a speech by the Speaker of the Russian Federation Council Valentina Matviyenko.

The video was published by the Vice Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Olena Kondratiuk, Censor.NET reports.

The video shows several dozen members of the delegations leaving the hall during Matviyenko's speech.

The day before, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine called for a boycott of events with the participation of the sanctioned Matviyenko at the conference in Geneva.

As a reminder, a Russian delegation led by Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, an ally of Putin, arrived in Switzerland to participate in the sixth World Conference of Speakers of Parliaments and other events of the Inter-Parliamentary Union dedicated to peace. Ukrainians in Switzerland were outraged by this and picketed in front of the UN building.

Watch more: Russians have carried out more than 10,000 chemical attacks against Ukrainian Defence Forces since start of full-scale war - SSU. VIDEO