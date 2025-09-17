57th SMB captured Kenyan citizen fighting for Russia: he had travelled to Russia as tourist. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 57th Separate Motorised Infantry Brigade named after Kostia Hordiienko captured a Kenyan citizen in the Vovchansk sector who was fighting on the side of the Russian occupiers.

The video was released by the brigade's press service, Censor.NET reports.

The defenders noted that the interview was recorded with the consent of the prisoner.

The man's name is Evans, call sign Ivan, he is 36 years old.

He said that he decided to surrender because if he had run to the Russians, they would have killed him.

"I did not go to Russia for military service. I went there as a tourist to see different places. I spent two weeks there," the prisoner said.

The guy who hosted him in Russia asked him if he wanted to stay in Russia. Later, he came to him with papers and offered him a "job". Later, Evans ended up in a military camp. However, the Kenyan said he did not want to serve and escaped from the camp.

