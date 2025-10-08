Missile from Russian air defence complex moments before hitting high-rise building in Belgorod region. VIDEO
A video of a missile hitting a high-rise building was published online.
According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that the high-rise building is located in Belgorod region, Russia, and the missile was launched from an air defence complex of the Russian army.
