Missile from Russian air defence complex moments before hitting high-rise building in Belgorod region. VIDEO

A video of a missile hitting a high-rise building was published online.

According to Censor.NET, the author of the publication claims that the high-rise building is located in Belgorod region, Russia, and the missile was launched from an air defence complex of the Russian army.

