Armenian, Buryat, Nenets, Tajik and two Yakuts: fighters captured six Russian occupiers. VIDEO
Ukrainian soldiers captured six occupiers, among whom there were no ethnic Russians.
According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online in which the prisoners say what ethnicity they belong to. Among them are an Armenian, a Buryat, a Nenets, a Tajik and two Yakuts.
