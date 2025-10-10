Armenian, Buryat, Nenets, Tajik and two Yakuts: fighters captured six Russian occupiers. VIDEO

Ukrainian soldiers captured six occupiers, among whom there were no ethnic Russians.

According to Censor.NET, a video was posted online in which the prisoners say what ethnicity they belong to. Among them are an Armenian, a Buryat, a Nenets, a Tajik and two Yakuts.

