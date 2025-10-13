Enemy drone blown to pieces after well-aimed shot by Ukrainian soldier. VIDEO

A Ukrainian soldier destroyed an enemy kamikaze drone with his first shot, which was preparing to attack the position of the Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldier's skilful combat performance was posted on social media.

Read more on our Telegram channel

"A Ukrainian soldier shoots down a Russian FPV drone with the first shot, which was flying to strike at his colleagues in the Zaporizhzhia sector," the commentary to the video reads.

Watch more: Occupier lies in black bag on a vacant lot among rubbish and weeds: "And this bag has been lying there for week. Nobody needs poor guy, f#ck". VIDEO