Enemy drone blown to pieces after well-aimed shot by Ukrainian soldier. VIDEO
A Ukrainian soldier destroyed an enemy kamikaze drone with his first shot, which was preparing to attack the position of the Defence Forces.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the soldier's skilful combat performance was posted on social media.
"A Ukrainian soldier shoots down a Russian FPV drone with the first shot, which was flying to strike at his colleagues in the Zaporizhzhia sector," the commentary to the video reads.
