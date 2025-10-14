ENG
Six enemy "sleeper drones" destroyed by UAV operators of 414th USF Brigade. VIDEO

Drone operators from the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) destroyed six enemy  "sleeper drones".

According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.

