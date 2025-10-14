1 343 4
Six enemy "sleeper drones" destroyed by UAV operators of 414th USF Brigade. VIDEO
Drone operators from the WORMBUSTERS unit of the 414th Brigade of the Unmanned Systems Forces (USF) destroyed six enemy "sleeper drones".
According to Censor.NET, a video with fragments of the successful combat work of Ukrainian soldiers was posted on social media.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password