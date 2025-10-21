Unmanned systems forces destroyed 1,000th Shahed: $70 million that did not hit the target. VIDEO

Drone Industry

The unmanned systems forces have destroyed the thousandth "Shahed" of the Russian occupiers.

The soldiers reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"$70,000,000 is not the budget of a Hollywood blockbuster, but the price of 1000 'Shaheds' that did not hit the target. Each of them could have flown to Paris, London or Geneva. Together, they would take up an area as large as two football fields.



With this money, Russia could have built a modern hospital or paid the annual salaries of 17,500 teachers. Instead, this 3.5-kilometre-long chain was turned into scrap metal by the operators of the 412th Nemesis Regiment," the defenders said.

Watch more: Strike on "Soncepyok": drone hit engine of rocket, which then detonated. VIDEO