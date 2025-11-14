Russian State Duma has determined ethnic origin of cartoon character popular in USSR: "Cheburashka is Jewish". VIDEO
A video has been published online showing members of the Russian State Duma's Budget and Tax Committee determining the ethnic origin of Cheburashka, a cartoon character popular in the USSR.
According to Censor.NET, Russian deputies concluded that Cheburashka is Jewish because he arrived in the Soviet Union in a container of oranges, and the only country supplying these citrus fruits to the USSR was Israel.
Such arguments in favour of Cheburashka's Israeli origin were put forward by Andrey Makarov, chairman of the State Duma's Budget and Tax Committee.
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