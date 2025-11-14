A video has been published online showing members of the Russian State Duma's Budget and Tax Committee determining the ethnic origin of Cheburashka, a cartoon character popular in the USSR.

According to Censor.NET, Russian deputies concluded that Cheburashka is Jewish because he arrived in the Soviet Union in a container of oranges, and the only country supplying these citrus fruits to the USSR was Israel.

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Such arguments in favour of Cheburashka's Israeli origin were put forward by Andrey Makarov, chairman of the State Duma's Budget and Tax Committee.

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