Novokuybyshevsk oil refinery in Samara region and Rubicon UAV warehouse in Donetsk region were hit - General Staff. VIDEO

Units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have struck the Novokuybyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

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The plant's capacity

This is an oil refinery with an annual processing capacity of 8.8 million tonnes. The plant produces more than 20 types of commercial products. It is involved in supplying the Russian occupation army and is one of the main producers of premium fuel for jet engines.

Explosions and a fire have been reported in the area of the target. The extent of the damage is being assessed.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,158,260 people (+860 per day), 11,353 tanks, 34,469 artillery systems, 23,591 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The base of the Rubicon UAV unit was hit

In addition, according to the General Staff, the UAV storage base of the Rubicon unit and a fuel and lubricant pumping station in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast were hit.

Strike on the Ryazansky oil refinery

The results of the strike on the Ryazan oil refinery have also been clarified: the ELOU-AVT-4 and ELOU-AVT-6 oil processing units, a tank with petroleum products, and a pipeline trestle were damaged.

The defence forces will continue to take measures to undermine the offensive potential of the Russian invaders and force the Russian Federation to stop its armed aggression against Ukraine.

Read more: Ryazan oil refinery, Nebo-U radar station, military echelon in Tokmak, and concentration of occupiers near Vovchansk have been hit, - General Staff

Earlier, it was reported that on the night of 20 September, the Saratov and Novokuybyshevsk oil refineries were hit.