Zelenskyy on agreement with Greece: Gas supplies will begin in January. VIDEO

During the meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a letter of intent was signed regarding the supply of natural gas to Ukraine, which will begin in January 2026.

According to Censor.NET, Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Zelenskyy emphasised that Greece has been helping Ukraine since the first days of Russia's full-scale invasion, participating in joint efforts with Europe and other partners to help Ukraine achieve the conditions necessary for peace.

"And we really appreciate your support and concern. Today, we have an extremely important agreement on gas supplies to Ukraine – during our meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, a letter of intent was signed on the supply of natural gas to Ukraine for this winter period," the president said.

He recalled that most power plants in Ukraine, our gas production facilities, and our thermal power plants have become targets for missiles and drones.

"Our agreements with Greece today are an important part of the large energy package that we have prepared for the winter to provide Ukraine with gas. Supplies will begin in January," the president said.

Zelenskyy noted that in addition to the agreement on operational supplies, there are also long-term agreements.



"I would like to thank Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the team, the companies, and everyone who is helping to make these agreements possible and to implement them. Thank you, Greece," he added.

See more: Gas explosion in Khmelnytskyi: two dead, 5 injured, 9 apartments destroyed, 15 more damaged. PHOTOS

What preceded