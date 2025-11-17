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Defence Forces eliminate Russian assault force that broke through to Novopavlivka – 59th SAB. VIDEO
Ukrainian troops have stopped an attempt by the Russian army to break through to Novopavlivka in Dnipropetrovsk region.
This was reported by the 59th Separate Assault Brigade (SAB) of Unmanned Systems named after Yakiv Handziuk, Censor.NET informs.
"‘Breakthrough’ in Novopavlivka or ‘Novopavlivka landing’. There was an attempt – the situation has been contained," the statement says.
The enemy suffered losses
According to the brigade, 15 occupiers were eliminated and two were taken prisoner.
"The 59th Brigade provided support. The reinforcement came in time. Speak responsibly, do not spread fabrications. Don’t fall for chatter. Listen to those who are competent," the military added.
Background
- Recall that on 15 November, the DeepState project reported that the enemy was storming Novopavlivka.
- On 16 November, the Army Corps of the Ukrainian Ground Forces reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had repelled the Russian offensive near Novopavlivka.
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