’Camel’ occupier explodes and bursts into flames after Ukrainian FPV drone strike. VIDEO
Ukrainian FPV drone operators eliminated the so-called "caravanner" or "camel" – the lowest caste in the Russian army, whom the occupiers use as human pack animals on the front line.
As reported by Censor.NET, a video published on social media shows a heavily laden Russian soldier moving towards Russian positions. A strike by a Ukrainian FPV drone turns him into a fireball.
"The ‘caravanner’, or so-called ‘camel’, delivered a spectacular performance after being hit by the FPV drone. This is the lowest caste in the Russian army. Mostly convicts or soldiers who have fallen out of favour, often unarmed, they carry supplies to frontline positions on foot, making an easy target and effectively serving as disposable soldiers for the price of a single drone," the author of the post commented.
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