Drone warfare in field of view of Ukrainian Armed Forces ground robotic complex camera in Donetsk Oblast. VIDEO

Drone Industry

Unique footage of drone warfare has appeared online, captured by a Ukrainian ground robotic complex moving towards combat positions in the Kostiantynivka direction in the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, the recording shows several aerial drones operating simultaneously in the air, an ambush-zhun, as well as the moment of an aerial UAV attack on an enemy target.

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Particularly impressive is the episode of an explosion that occurred on the side of the road just a few metres from the camera of the robotic complex. The impact is clearly visible and audible, giving an idea of the intensity of the drones' combat operations in the frontline zone.

Such footage clearly demonstrates that modern combat operations are increasingly turning into a high-tech confrontation between robotic systems, where aerial and ground drones operate in a single combat space, reducing risks to personnel.

Read more: Ukraine lacks interceptor drones. Manufacturers cannot keep up with production pace, Zelenskyy says

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