In Kyiv, patrol officers used fire extinguisher to break car window and detained its driver. VIDEO

A video has appeared online showing the violent arrest of a car driver on Kaunas Street in Kyiv. The recording shows law enforcement officers hitting the car with a fire extinguisher and using physical force to try to get the driver out of the car.

According to Censor.NET, the Kyiv police explained that the incident occurred on 24 December while on duty. According to law enforcement officers, patrol officers stopped a Mitsubishi car, but during the inspection of the vehicle, the driver suddenly started moving towards a police officer, posing a threat to his safety.

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After that, a chase began. The offender's car was later found on one of the streets of the Dniprovskyi district of the capital. According to the police, the driver did not respond to the lawful demands of law enforcement officers, locked himself inside the car and refused to get out.

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In this regard, the police forcibly opened the car door and detained the man. At the same time, the police report does not explain in detail why the fire extinguisher was used and damage was caused to the vehicle.

Investigators from the Darnytskyi Police Department have opened a criminal case under Article 342 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — resistance to a law enforcement officer.

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