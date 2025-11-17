Driver of passenger car detonates grenade during conversation with police in Lviv region. PHOTO

In the town of Rudky in the Lviv region, the driver of a passenger car detonated a grenade during a conversation with patrol officers who had stopped him for a traffic violation.

According to Censor.NET, the incident occurred today at around 6 p.m.

Read more on our Telegram channel

According to the Lviv region police, response unit officers stopped an Alfa Romeo driven by a 37-year-old resident of one of the villages in Sambir district.

During the conversation with the officers, the man suddenly pulled out a grenade and detonated it near the vehicle.

As a result of the explosion, the driver was injured and taken to hospital. The police officers were not harmed. Law enforcement is currently establishing all the circumstances of the incident, and an investigation is under way.

See more: Man detonated grenade in apartment in Kryvyi Rih: he died. PHOTOS

Previously reported:

Watch more: In Zaporizhzhia sector, Russian soldier blows himself up with grenade: "Good way to dispose of trash.". VIDEO