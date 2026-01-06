Occupiers caught in open field try to shoot down FPV drone but lose vehicle in Kostiantynivka direction. VIDEO
In the Kostiantynivka direction, an unsuccessful attempt by Russian troops to shoot down a Ukrainian FPV drone heading toward their vehicle was recorded.
As reported by Censor.NET, footage published online shows two occupiers driving along a field road in a "Niva" vehicle. At one point, one of them spots the UAV and shouts "Bird!", after which the vehicle comes to an abrupt stop, and both Russians jump out of the cabin.
One of the occupiers opens fire at the drone with small arms, but fails to hit the UAV, the drone continues moving and strikes the vehicle.
As a result of the strike, the vehicle was destroyed. The occupiers’ further fate is not shown in the video.
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