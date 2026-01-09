Russia attacks Kherson hospital and residential areas, five injured. VIDEO

On January 9, Russian forces struck a hospital in Kherson, injuring three female medical workers.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

As a result of the attack, one of the hospital’s departments was damaged. Two nurses sustained mine-blast injuries and concussions and were provided with the necessary assistance. The injured are aged 52, 49, and 21.

Shelling of the city centre and the region

At around 12:30 p.m., the Russians shelled the centre of Kherson: a 73-year-old woman was wounded, and at around 1:00 p.m., a 60-year-old utility worker came under shelling.

Read more: Ruscists shelled café in Kherson with artillery: three dead, wounded reported (updated)

Russian drones also attacked the village of Novovorontsovka in the Kherson region. A 44-year-old man sustained a blast injury and shrapnel wounds to the face.

We remind that over the past day, Russian forces continuously shelled civilian infrastructure in the Kherson and Beryslav districts with artillery, mortars, multiple launch rocket systems, and used UAVs of various types.

Read more: Three people killed and two wounded as result of shelling in Kherson region, houses and church also damaged