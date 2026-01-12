Russian woman from Novocherkask films drone attack: "What f#cking morning. F#ck, how are we supposed to send our kids to school now?". VIDEO
At around 7:45 a.m., a drone attack was reported in Novocherkask, Rostov Oblast, Russian Federation. According to preliminary information, Ukrainian drones struck an energy infrastructure facility, a local SDPP.
According to Censor.NET, local residents filmed the drones flying at low altitude and explosions. According to them, at least two drones were shot down, while a fire was reported in the area of the power plant.
Russian Telegram channels are publishing videos showing smoke and reporting temporary power outages. Official information on the extent of the damage is currently being clarified.
The attack on Novocherkask took place against the backdrop of regular strikes by the Ukrainian Defence Forces on military and energy facilities in Russia that support the Russian army and military industry.
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