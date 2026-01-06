Russian propaganda media published a story about " New Year celebrations" in the completely destroyed city of Marinka in Donetsk Oblast, where after months of shelling, there is no infrastructure left for life.

According to Censor.NET, the video shows the only resident of the city, which lies in ruins: without electricity, water, gas, or medical care. In the absence of any conditions for normal existence, the woman is filmed under the gaze of cameras as part of a "positive" narrative.

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Marinka has been virtually wiped off the face of the earth as a result of the Russian army's actions. Most of the buildings have been destroyed, the city is uninhabitable, and the civilian population has been forced to evacuate. Despite this, Russian propaganda is trying to present the situation as an example of a "return to peaceful life."

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