Unmanned systems forces struck energy facilities in occupied Donetsk Oblast.

This was reported by USF Commander Robert Brovdi (Madyar), according to Censor.NET.

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"USF's birds 'blacked out' Mariupol and destroyed the RAO 51 A warehouse in Makiivka on the night of 12-13 January," he said.

Energy sector

The 330 kV "Myrna" substation in Mariupol, a key system node in the power supply system and a transit station for the "Azovska" substation, was attacked.

The 220 kV "Azovska" substation (Staryi Krym, TOT) was also hit, a critical element of the energy supply for the region's industry in the interests of the military-industrial complex.

Watch more: USF struck territory of Donetsk Airport, where the occupiers stored "Shaheds". VIDEO

Military facilities

Soldiers struck the missile and artillery weapons depot of the 51st Army (Makiivka, TOT), as well as the occupiers' fuel depot on the territory of the oil depot (Makiivka, TOT).

The operations were carried out by defenders of the 1st Operational Centre of USF and the "Kairos" battalion of the 414th Brigade of Madyar's Birds in coordination with the newly created Deep Strike Centre of the USF Group.

Watch more: 412th NEMESIS brigade struck Russian 9S32 radar in Donetsk region. VIDEO