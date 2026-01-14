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"Madyar’s Birds" repelled the assault and destroyed enemy armoured vehicles in Donetsk region. VIDEO
Unmanned systems forces thwarted an enemy offensive with tanks and armoured vehicles in the Donetsk region.
According to Censor.NET, the enemy is making significant efforts to preserve its armoured vehicles: limiting their use on the front line, reinforcing them with additional metal structures and using camouflage.
Despite this, thanks to the coordinated work of the servicemen of the 414th separate brigade of unmanned systems "Madyar's Birds", tanks and armoured vehicles were destroyed, thwarting the enemy's intentions to carry out assault operations towards the positions of the Defence Forces.
- It was also reported that the SSU destroyed the Prima P-18 radar station and the Tor and Tunguska air defence systems in two directions.
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