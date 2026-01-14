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News Video Russian fiber-optic drone Situation in the Toretsk direction Fighting in the Toretsk direction Fiber-optic drones
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Torets covered with fiber-optic drone cables. VIDEO

The Russian army has left its mark in the city of Toretsk in the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET reports, footage shared on social media shows that the streets and outskirts of the city are covered with thin fiber-optic cables resembling a spiderweb.

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These are cables used to control drones and transmit a signal during combat sorties when electronic warfare systems are active.

Kilometers of such drone cables have enveloped the ruined Ukrainian city.

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Watch more: Drone attacks assault group of seven occupiers walking along forest road. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11675) Toretsk (284) fpv-drone (170)
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