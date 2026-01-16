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Ukrainian interceptor drone catches up with and destroys Russian Shahed-136 attack UAV. VIDEO
Ground footage has appeared online showing the moment a Russian Shahed-136 kamikaze drone was destroyed by a Ukrainian FPV interceptor drone.
Censor.NET reports that the video shows an FPV drone acquiring the target and destroying the enemy UAV in mid-air, followed by an explosion and falling fragments. The ground-based footage offers an unusual angle on the interception.
The destruction of the Shahed-136 once again demonstrates the effectiveness of Ukrainian FPV interceptor drones in countering the enemy’s attack drones, which Russia uses en masse to strike infrastructure and civilian facilities.
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