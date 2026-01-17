Zelenskyy is awaiting reports from Ukrainian delegation in US: Progress is needed on documents that were being prepared. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that the Ukrainian delegation has already arrived in the United States, and he expects the first reports closer to the evening.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukrainian delegation already in the US

"Today, the Ukrainian delegation is already in the United States: Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, David Arakhamia. Closer to the evening, Kyiv time, I expect the first reports on the meetings," the president said.

He stressed that the main task for the Ukrainian delegation is to provide all the real information about what is happening and the consequences of the Russian strikes.

Read more: There are instructions for Fedorov regarding work of Air Force and air defence. Decisions will be made, - Zelenskyy

Discrediting the diplomatic process

"One of the consequences of this terror is the discrediting of the diplomatic process. People are losing faith in diplomacy, and Russian strikes are constantly undermining even the small opportunities for dialogue that existed. The American side must understand this. Progress is also needed on the documents that were being prepared," Zelenskyy said.

The president also stressed that Ukraine has never been and will never be an obstacle to peace, and that it is now up to our partners to decide whether diplomacy will develop.

"I thank everyone who is with us, who is with Ukraine," he added.

What preceded this?

We will remind you that today, the head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, announced that he had already arrived in the United States for talks with the American delegation.