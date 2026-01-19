Faces of true heroes: story of paratroopers who had been holding their position for 255 days

What does a person who has spent eight and a half months continuously on the front line look like? What does a hero who held an observation post in the "reddest" zone from March to December look like? The answers to these questions can be found in a striking video about the combat work of the fighters of the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the main character, nicknamed "Promin", took up his position on 31 March. His comrade "Vampir" joined him later, spending 132 days at the post. What they went through resembles the plot of a war movie, but it is the reality of the Ukrainian front.

Life under grenades and "trophy" living conditions

The boys' position was a constant target for Russian assault troops. During one of the attacks, the occupiers threw a dozen grenades at the observation post. It was after that battle that "Promin" remained alone at his position for some time.

However, resourcefulness and professionalism helped them not only to survive, but also to arm themselves:

A curious capture: One of the enemy assault troops accidentally found the Ukrainians' position and... immediately surrendered. This is how our fighters got hold of an enemy radio station, which allowed them to listen in on the enemy's plans.

Sniper duel: When an enemy sniper got too close, he was eliminated. The paratroopers' arsenal was replenished with an SVD rifle and an AK-12 assault rifle.

After a series of successful repulsions, a rumour spread among the occupiers: "Don't go there — something will happen to you. "

"God saved us" and a lucky escape

The fighters also recall dangerous moments of "friendly fire." During one of the shellings, Promin's life was saved by a mere coincidence: a comrade slipped while firing, and the bullets intended for the hero flew over his head. Now they laugh about it, but at the time, every second counted.

The epic ended on 10 December. When the enemy threw all its forces into a massive assault in the north of Pokrovsk, using columns of armoured vehicles and motorcycles, the enemy drones' attention was diverted. While the Russian column was being destroyed, "Promin" and "Vampir" calmly left their position, having completed their mission 100%.

Watch more: Shevchenko–Pokrovsk road becomes corridor of losses for occupiers as Air Assault Forces artillery and drones kill enemy. VIDEO